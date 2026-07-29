9,372 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,372 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $222.34 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.26 billion. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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