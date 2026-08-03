94,900 Shares in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,900 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cemex by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cemex by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,187,143 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cemex by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,269 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cemex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,480 shares of the construction company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.67.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This is a positive change from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Cemex's payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cemex from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cemex from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $14.10 to $14.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Cemex to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.07.

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Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report).

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