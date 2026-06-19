9,588 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Tempo Wealth LLC

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $913.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,149.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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