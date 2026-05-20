96,980 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.06% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Pentair by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.Pentair's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on Pentair from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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