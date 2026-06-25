9,720 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $399.92 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $440.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,909,822.90. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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