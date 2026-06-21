9,745 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Bought by Cornerstone Planning LLC

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.1%

Chubb stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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