98,080 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. $FRST Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.40% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primis Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primis Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Primis Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRST

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Primis Financial stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). Primis Financial had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Primis Financial's payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

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