9,812 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,812 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Amgen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $354.06 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $340.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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