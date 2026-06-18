9823 Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 73,687 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,687 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $17,008,000. Amazon.com comprises 11.7% of 9823 Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $255.43 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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