984 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,243.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,200.89 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,027.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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