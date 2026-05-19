9,915 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Capstone Capital Management Ltd

Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,915 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Arista Networks makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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