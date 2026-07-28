99,162 Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,381,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 585,447 shares of the company's stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 170,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,204 shares of the company's stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,318.85. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,640. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fox Advisors set a $157.00 price objective on Roku in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Roku's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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