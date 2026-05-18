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9,922 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Rezny Wealth Management Inc. opened a new position in JPMorgan Chase, buying 9,922 shares in the fourth quarter, worth about $3.2 million. The stake now represents 0.6% of its holdings and is its 16th-largest position.
  • JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $5.94 per share topping estimates and revenue of $50.54 billion exceeding expectations. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, equal to a 2.0% yield.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive on JPMorgan, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.12. Meanwhile, institutional ownership remains high at 71.55%, even as some executives recently sold shares.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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