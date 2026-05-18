99,845 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,845 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,148,126 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 465,462 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 70.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,063,677 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,029 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $68,735,000 after buying an additional 369,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EZCORP by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,120 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 353,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other EZCORP news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 20,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,425. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,616. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised EZCORP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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