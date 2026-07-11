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9,991 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Automatic Data Processing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KLCM Advisors Inc. opened a new position in Automatic Data Processing, buying 9,991 shares worth about $2.03 million in the first quarter.
  • ADP continues to attract institutional interest, with several large investors increasing stakes and 80.03% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.37 on revenue of $5.94 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a consensus target price of $248.64.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,991 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,292,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 181.5% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $248.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.92. 1,243,041 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.10. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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