AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in AAON were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AAON by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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AAON Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $2,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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