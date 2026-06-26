Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.41.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $439.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $868.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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