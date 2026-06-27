Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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