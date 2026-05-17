Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,489 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.92. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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