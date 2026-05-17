Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextpower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Nextpower by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,492,472.63. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $144.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.71.

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Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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