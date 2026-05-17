Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,051 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

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Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $131.52 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $138.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.38. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $403.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $108,114.52. Following the sale, the director owned 3,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $384,461.60. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $75,108.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,528.50. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $3,536,599. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORA

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company's core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat's offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

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