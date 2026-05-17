Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,486 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,133,376,000 after buying an additional 414,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $793,506,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.04.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.23 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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