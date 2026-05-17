Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,464 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:CI opened at $285.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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