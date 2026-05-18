Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $635,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $848.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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