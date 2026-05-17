Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,501.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,414.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,280.97. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,603.49. The company has a market cap of $590.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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