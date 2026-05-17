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Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Abacus Wealth Partners disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in S&P Global, buying 3,682 shares worth about $1.92 million.
  • S&P Global reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $4.97 and revenue of $4.17 billion, both above analyst estimates, while revenue rose 10.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly upbeat on the stock despite some target cuts: the shares carry a Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $550, and insiders including the CEO and a director recently bought shares.
  • Interested in S&P Global? Here are five stocks we like better.

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $402.90 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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