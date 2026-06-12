Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,351 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 91,897 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $77,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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