Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,099 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $285,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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