Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,584 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $132,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott with an “outperform” rating and a $121 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Baird’s bullish view follows a broader positive analyst backdrop, with another report highlighting Abbott among Wednesday’s notable Wall Street research calls. Article Title

Baird’s bullish view follows a broader positive analyst backdrop, with another report highlighting Abbott among Wednesday’s notable Wall Street research calls. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also benefited from news that Tandem Diabetes Care launched compatibility for its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor in five international markets, which may support adoption of Abbott’s diabetes device ecosystem. Article Title

Abbott also benefited from news that Tandem Diabetes Care launched compatibility for its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Abbott’s sensor in five international markets, which may support adoption of Abbott’s diabetes device ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Abbott cleared a major legal risk after the DOJ ended its criminal formula probe , removing a potential overhang that had weighed on the stock. Article Title

Abbott cleared a major legal risk after the , removing a potential overhang that had weighed on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage compares Abbott with Intuitive Surgical as a healthcare investment idea, but this is more commentary than a direct catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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