Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,258 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 19,715 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 2,055,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189,474. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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