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AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its AbbVie stake by 3.4% in the first quarter, buying 12,009 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 361,420 shares worth about $78.6 million.
  • AbbVie recently posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $2.65 and revenue of $15 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations and up 12.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share payable August 14, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $253.81.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,420 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock worth $41,694,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,026,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,656,000 after buying an additional 120,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers opened an investigation into AbbVie’s clinical trials in China, citing possible national security, ethical, and data-protection concerns. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $255.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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