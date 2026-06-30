AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.75 and a fifty-two week high of $255.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.38. The firm has a market cap of $448.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported positive Phase 3 results for epcoritamab plus lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and showing a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival. Article Title

AbbVie reported for in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and showing a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival. Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency CHMP issued positive opinions for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo , increasing the odds of future EU approvals and expanding AbbVie’s dermatology franchise. Article Title

The issued in and , increasing the odds of future EU approvals and expanding AbbVie’s dermatology franchise. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved Skyrizi for pediatric psoriasis , broadening the drug’s label and supporting further sales growth in AbbVie’s immunology business. Article Title

The FDA approved , broadening the drug’s label and supporting further sales growth in AbbVie’s immunology business. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie also received a $100 million milestone-related payment tied to REGENXBIO’s diabetic retinopathy program, signaling continued progress in partnered ophthalmology assets. Article Title

AbbVie also received a tied to REGENXBIO’s diabetic retinopathy program, signaling continued progress in partnered ophthalmology assets. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is set to trade ex-dividend on July 15 , which may attract income-focused investors but is generally a routine calendar event rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

AbbVie is set to , which may attract income-focused investors but is generally a routine calendar event rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted AbbVie’s shares have hit new 52-week highs and have been supported by strong earnings revisions, but this is more a reflection of recent momentum than a fresh company-specific event. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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