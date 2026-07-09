AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,491 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. EC approves AbbVie’s Tepkinly combination for follicular lymphoma

The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. AbbVie’s ABBV‑277 Trial Completion: What Early Safety Data Could Mean for Investors

AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect

AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lowered its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $13.91-$14.11, below the consensus estimate of $14.25, and also guided Q2 EPS to $3.57-$3.61 versus expectations of $3.77, which is likely weighing on the shares today.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $252.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.63 and a 1 year high of $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $446.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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