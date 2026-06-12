AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,552 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Xponance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $109,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Article link

AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Rinvoq continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Article link

AbbVie’s and continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Article link

One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Article link

AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie received a Complete Response Letter for its fast-acting neurotoxin TrenibotE, with the FDA citing manufacturing issues; while no safety or efficacy concerns were raised, the setback delays a potentially important aesthetics product. Article link

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $225.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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