AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,471,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company's stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,318,889 shares of the company's stock worth $301,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,108 shares of the company's stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.84. The company has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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