AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after buying an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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