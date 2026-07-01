AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,983 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,026,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120,490 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Article Title

AbbVie and Genmab reported positive Phase 3 results for Epkinly/epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and suggesting a potential label expansion. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Article Title

AbbVie received positive CHMP opinions in Europe for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata and non-segmental vitiligo, which could broaden the drug’s addressable market and add future sales momentum if approved. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Article Title

AbbVie’s newly announced $10.9 billion Apogee acquisition and other partnership milestones underscore management’s willingness to invest heavily in future growth and deepen its immunology and neurology pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Article Title

Analysts slightly trimmed FY2026 earnings estimates, but the revised forecast remains close to consensus, so this looks like a modest rather than a major headwind. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers opened an investigation into AbbVie’s clinical trials in China, citing possible national security, ethical, and data-protection concerns. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $444.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.38 and a 12-month high of $255.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here