AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Lowered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $208.39 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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