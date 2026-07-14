ABC Arbitrage SA Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

ABC Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,538 shares of the company's stock after selling 230,066 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,463,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,558,000 after buying an additional 267,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company's stock worth $43,721,000 after buying an additional 1,073,471 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,733,447 shares of the company's stock worth $51,067,000 after buying an additional 244,976 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,475,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 997,112 shares of the company's stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company's stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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