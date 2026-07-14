ABC Arbitrage SA Has $5.27 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,253 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ryanair news, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,021. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of Ryanair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,475.50. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $79.00 target price on Ryanair in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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