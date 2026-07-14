ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 132,496 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,496 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Pearson were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Pearson Stock Up 4.1%

PSO opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Pearson Profile

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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