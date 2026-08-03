ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 44,191 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ABM Industries alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 590.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 667.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABM

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ABM Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ABM Industries wasn't on the list.

While ABM Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here