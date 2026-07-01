ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $293.56 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,799 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $293,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fullerton Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $410.61 and its 200-day moving average is $362.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.66 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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