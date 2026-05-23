ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 8,709 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,305 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,177 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $456,884,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $456,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.83.

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Western Digital Stock Down 0.4%

WDC stock opened at $484.28 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.02 and a 200 day moving average of $268.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total value of $8,236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,342,096. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $18,097,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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