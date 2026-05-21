ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 342,293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,790.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,414 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Netflix were worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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