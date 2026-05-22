ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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