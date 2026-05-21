ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $13.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 330.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,687 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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