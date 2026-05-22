ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in American Tower were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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