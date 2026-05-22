ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $9.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $285,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $645,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $47,671,714. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0%

BLK stock opened at $1,062.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,015.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,053.86. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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