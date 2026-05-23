ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $2.30 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,829.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,647.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,291.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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